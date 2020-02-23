ADAM GRANT, author of the bestselling book “Give and Take,” says, “A sense of appreciation is the single most sustainable motivator at work.”
The key word in that sentence is “sustainable.”
In psychology, we talk about extrinsic and intrinsic motivators. Extrinsic motivators include things like salary, benefits, titles, and appreciation. Intrinsic motivators are internal to the person and include work ethic and pride.
But, you say, people want higher salaries. Employees jump ship often to make more money. Yes, they do. And if they are truly motivated by money, they’ll never be happy, so they will keep changing jobs. There’s always someone who makes more than you.
People also appreciate their benefits package. There’s no doubt that health care insurance and a 401(k) plan, among many other benefits, are important. But once you have them, how motivated are you to push ahead and do more for your company?
Some organizations, in lieu of paying market salaries and offering excellent benefits packages, sometimes offer titles as a recognition. But it’s a temporary motivator, at best.
So why does Adam Grant say that being appreciated is the most sustainable motivator? Because it is. Research study after study prove it.
A sense of appreciation can take many forms. Perhaps your supervisor solicits input from you before making a decision. That feels good. You’re part of the team and he respects your opinion. You feel valued.
Or it could be when you do something out of the ordinary that’s not your job, but you have such pride in your work that you’re willing to step up without expecting a reward or recognition.
Maybe you reset the furniture in a room after a meeting. Or you help a colleague who cannot figure out why her numbers are off. Or you give up your lunch hour to serve as receptionist because the two regular folks are on vacation and out sick. You’re just a good employee who wants to help. But someone does notice, and acknowledges what you’ve done. That recognition provides an inner glow that a $25 gift certificate just can’t touch.
Don’t get me wrong. A competitive salary and benefits package is important to each of us. But when we think about what motivates us, it’s generally more the sense of satisfaction and the appreciation of those we work with that are more important over a long period of time.
It can be relatively easy to change jobs. So if you’re a person who thinks he’s motivated by money and are an accountant, for example, you can probably find a position that will pay you more. But how often will you have to change jobs to be happy, if money motivates you? I would argue that you’ll never be happy.
Perhaps I can make more money elsewhere. Why do I stay where I am? As I mentioned, respondents in study after study remark that a sense of belonging and being appreciated are the keys.
So the million-dollar question is what are you doing in your organization to show your folks how much you appreciate them? Whatever you’re doing, I’m betting you could do more. Handwritten notes are a lost art form. Write your invisible, below-the-radar staff member a handwritten note and watch her beam. Or write your superstar employee a note and watch her act like she’s won a million dollars.
Put yourself in your employee’s shoes. How do you feel when what you do is acknowledged? Let’s pay it forward to our folks. Not only will it make them feel good, it will make you feel good, too. And it will probably help reduce turnover. Both are victories in my book.
