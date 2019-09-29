I HAVE spent a lifetime in
higher education, first as a
student, then as a professor and administrator. We are not known in higher education for our ability to make changes quickly. Most of the time, it doesn’t have negative consequences, but sometimes it can.
A business school (we’ll call it Big City U) in a very competitive market was facing a downturn in its MBA enrollments about 20 years ago. Recognizing that the curriculum was a big reason why students were not choosing their school, the faculty began talking about what they could do to solve the problem. And they talked some more. A year or so went by, and no changes had been made.
Meanwhile, the MBA enrollment continued to decline, while other universities’ enrollments were increasing. At some point, several faculty started investigating what some of their competitors were doing. But still no changes were made to Big City U.
After about 18 months, the dean of the business school at Big City U was speaking at an event in the community. He boldly proclaimed that Big City U would be unveiling a new, state-of-the-art MBA curriculum the next fall. The press picked up on his comments and faculty read about it in the paper the next day. The problem was, they were still talking about what to do.
But the dean made the public announcement, and now it was time to move. They would deliver a new curriculum the next fall.
In another situation, a high-profile employee left an organization unexpectedly. As many organizations do, an internal person was appointed in the interim to fill the position. At the time, the expectation was that within about a year, there would be a search for the permanent candidate. A couple of months into the interim’s tenure, an announcement was made that a search would begin in about eight months. There were, you see, some internal things that needed to be resolved before the organization felt comfortable recruiting for the permanent hire. And, candidly, there were some external factors in play that would impact the search.
After about seven months, the organization started making noises about recruiting the permanent person for this high profile job. Unfortunately, while some of the internal issues had been resolved, not all of them had been, nor had the biggest external hurdle been jumped. When asked about whether it would be better to keep the interim in place a bit longer or go ahead with the search, one person said, “We have to do the search because we’ve told people we were going to do it.”
So here’s my thinking on these two situations. I have huge respect for the business dean who, after faculty couldn’t seem to get off the mark after 18 months, made a bold announcement. In that case, he knew the faculty could deliver, although they would probably gripe about it. Had he not proclaimed in public that something new was coming, it’s doubtful anything ever would have changed, at least not substantially. He forced the issue with his faculty.
In the search situation, if the interim is acceptable in the position, why not go ahead and get the internal and external challenges resolved before beginning the recruitment process? If I was a person interested in a position that was known to have unresolved issues, would I even apply? The candidate pool will be much larger when the position is attractive, meaning the person hired will likely be a one who can hit the ground running. As it is, if the search continues, not only do we not know who will be hired, but we also know they will have problems to resolve early on, not of their making.
Just because you’ve made an announcement doesn’t necessarily mean that you cannot revise your message later. In the first situation, the bold proclamation was necessary, while in the second, it was not.
