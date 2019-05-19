Much has been shared in recent years about what is called Imposter Syndrome. Haven’t heard of it? You may not know the name, but you know the concept.
Imposters don’t think they belong in their jobs (or other parts of their lives, but we’ll focus on the workplace here). They have a lot of negative self-talk. “I’m not ready for this promotion.” “Was there no one else to take this role, as everyone knows I don’t have the experience to do it well?” You get the point.
I was fortunate to grow up in a home where I was told I could do and be anything I wanted to be. My parents never pressured me, but instilled confidence in my abilities. I know not everyone grows up like that.
That’s not to say that occasionally I feel like I may be in over my head.
Before returning to school for my doctorate, I taught for a couple of years to determine whether I wanted to pursue a career in academia. I was one of those kids who, when we played school growing up, was always the teacher. I loved school and thought it might be a good career path for me, but a doctorate is a huge investment of time and having little money, I wanted to hedge my bets by trying it out before making that investment.
I was so excited about my new opportunity, until about 30 minutes before the first class I was to teach. “What in the world am I doing?” I would ask myself. “What do I know about marketing? I’m 24 years old and have little experience.” The butterflies were in my tummy and the negative self-talk had begun.
But I had to change the negatives to positives! “I am excited about sharing my love of marketing and learning with these students,” I would reassure myself. “While I may not have a lot of experience, I’ve worked in a marketing role for 2 1/2 years and know more than most of them do. I was the teacher when we played school. I can do this!” Off I went to class.
Fast forward to entering my doctoral program a couple of years later. The same thing happened. “What am I doing here?” I would say to myself. “Why do I think I’m smart enough to do this?” But I gave myself the pep talk that I needed to hear and jumped right in. And, by the way, a doctoral program is more about persistence than being incredibly smart. Fortunately, I have the stick-to-it gene in spades!
Later, I became a dean for the first time. Once again, at the point of beginning the job, I started having crazy thoughts. But I reminded myself of all of the experiences I had had in the past 10 years that prepared me to do the job.
A couple of years ago, I was asked to assume a role I definitely had never considered as part of my career path. While it was scary to say yes, I did so because I have learned that no one can ever be totally prepared for opportunities. But you tell yourself that you will do the best you can, and that’s what you do.
Are you a person with a lot of negative self-talk? I’ve seen this with many, many college students. Over the years, I’ve told them that I will be their cheerleader when they need someone to whisper in their ear that they can do it, whatever “it” might be. You see, I think most of us are only limited by what we say to ourselves.
You may not feel ready for that awesome opportunity and, even while in the role, you may feel like an imposter. But when you realize that no one is every truly ready, it reassures you that you’re probably not the only one feeling that way. So, if you must, fake it until you make it. And don’t let your own thoughts hold you back.
You can do it, and if you need someone to remind you that you can, reach out to me and I will remind you!