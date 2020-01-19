Every organization has rules. Maybe in your organization they are called protocols or processes or workflows. But they exist.
And they exist, most of the time, for a good reason. In hospitals and manufacturing organizations, safety is a common driver for why things are done certain ways. Ensuring that a person receives the right prescribed medication is important. And if an employee is working on a factory floor surrounded by equipment that could hurt someone if used improperly, teaching how to effectively use the equipment and having expectations about performance are critical.
Sometimes the reason is because there are regulations that supersede your organization’s rules. For example, I work in a state agency so, whether we like them or not, we have to follow state regulations regarding many of the things we do. We have rules about procurement, renovating buildings, and human resources, among others. While they may be necessary and may make sense, we get no leeway in changing the rules. Knowing what the state regulations are is critical in our work.
Most of the time, however, a protocol in an organization has resulted from many people, over perhaps a long period of time, figuring out the most efficient or effective way to do something. They then train others to follow the protocol.
Say you are hired as a new employee in an organization. Ideally, your supervisor or a trainer will both make you aware of the rules that apply to you and work with you until you have the protocols down. Just telling you what the rules are generally is not sufficient—we want to make sure you actually can follow the rules.
But we know this doesn’t always happen. I’ve worked in three new-to-me universities in the past twenty years. Each had its own way of doing certain things, and sometimes the protocols were quite different than at the previous school.
Sometimes, I found I was violating the rules when I used the previous university’s way of doing something and learned it wasn’t the way it was done at my new university. What I’ve realized as an employee is that we expect people to pick up on most of our protocols via on-the-job training. I’ve had to ask forgiveness many times as I unknowingly did something the wrong way. Of course, once an apology has been made, there’s no excuse to make the same mistake again. At this point, someone has told you the correct way to do something.
But what of the employee who knows what the rules are but acts as if the rules don’t apply to him? What should you do?
You know this person. He is special. He has an "in" with the boss or has been with the organization for decades or is just clueless. For whatever reason, he might knowingly violate a protocol and then shrug his shoulders when you call him on it. “What are you going to do about it?” he says. His every word and action show he’s not worried about getting in trouble, at least not big trouble.
How you respond—especially if you’re his new boss—is critical to your future success. If you let him get away with it and his coworkers know, you’ve just opened the door for others to do the same. But taking an appropriate action can help you and your unit be more successful in the future. Some type of reprimand is in order. If action is taken now to help the person understand he’s not as special as he might have thought, you’ll have an easier time in the future. Otherwise, your unit may become the wild, wild West. Remind him that rules are in place. And they are in place for a reason.
Of course, rules sometimes need to be changed. I’m all about working to change rules when that is the case, but there’s generally a correct way to change the rules, too. Let’s follow the rules and, if they are outdated or if there is a better way to do something, let’s change them. Until then, follow the rules.
