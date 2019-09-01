The baby boomers are retiring. Many of them likely hold significant roles in their organizations. What will happen when they walk out your organization’s door? Have those employees, with so much knowledge and corporate history, shared what they know with those who will succeed them? And if they haven’t, what does that mean for the organization’s future, both immediate and longer term?
Years ago, I had a conversation with a partner in a Big 4 accounting firm. He shared that he was 58 years old and that mandatory retirement for him was 60. “But,” he said, “I’m one of three 58-year-olds in my practice area.” I said, “I doubt they’ll let all of you go at once.” He agreed.
We both recognized the huge negative impact losing that many knowledgeable partners would immediately have on the organization.
While much of what these three men knew had been transferred to subordinates, the hit to the unit would have been too great to have them all leave at once. So they created a plan. My friend ended up staying, albeit in a new role, until he was 64.
About seven years ago, I was visited by several people who are essentially purchasing contractors for the federal government. This is a huge business in the D.C. metro area.
My visitors were concerned with the number of baby boomers in their business. They also were seeing few younger people in the pipeline to replace the boomers as they retired.
They wondered if my business school could create a major to address their need. While we didn’t feel that was appropriate for us, we did begin offering some electives in that area, and many of our students have accepted jobs in this area since then.
Have you thought about the impact of the boomers’ retirements in your organization? Of course, the same impact can happen when any long-term employee leaves, but the size of the boomer generation could have a huge effect on not only individual companies, but business overall.
I’m quite passionate about succession planning, and many organizations do it well. I work in higher education and, in my opinion, we are pretty lousy at even thinking about the concept.
I founded and have facilitated a seminar for business faculty and administrators who are exploring whether they might one day wish to pursue a business dean position. Sadly—and not surprisingly—when the seminar began in 2003, many attendees were paying their own way to attend. I felt as if we were part of a stealth operation.
When I asked dean colleagues from around the country whether they would support having their subordinates attend, several said, “Why would I want to do that? They’ll just come back and want my job!”
Well, none of us will be in our jobs forever, so wouldn’t it be appropriate to begin preparing the next level to succeed us one day? We may voluntarily leave for another role. We might lose our position involuntarily due to restructuring, poor performance or budget cuts. Or we might die. Any of these situations leaves a knowledge vacancy.
So it seems to me that it is incumbent on each of us in management to prepare the next generation for promotion. Let’s dump as much information in our colleagues’ heads as we can and give them opportunities to show what they can do. Challenge them to do more. Broaden their areas of responsibility. See how they respond in tough environments. Get them ready to step up when the boomers retire or when a colleague in a key role leaves.
Your employees will leave, hopefully for a long and enjoyable retirement. Will their departures destroy your business, or will you have prepared so well that their departures are hardly noticed?
