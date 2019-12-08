TOO OFTEN, I read about organizations that have employees embezzle money. In the last year in my community, an organization had it happen to them for the second time in about five years. That really makes me scratch my head.
I am biased as a business school person, but shouldn’t everyone know a little bit about business? And if it’s a business you own, wouldn’t you really want to understand what’s going on?
I have a friend who is fond of saying, ‘trust, but verify.’ I think he’s onto something.
Someone in the organization is going to be depositing money and paying the bills—including ensuring employees receive their compensation—but there needs to be a checks-and-balances system.
Your accounting and finance people might say to just trust them. If you do, you’re potentially making a monumental mistake.
You hired the number geeks to do a job, but you should never blindly accept that they know what they are doing without some oversight. Furthermore, you cannot just trust people when they tell you something. Some people lie.
I said it. Perhaps an employee has gotten into a financial bind for some reason. She may normally be honest, but tough times have caused her to panic. Maybe she has medical bills, or her husband left her two months ago with four kids to feed. She sees an opportunity to “borrow” some money “just this one time” with the expectation that she’ll be able to pay it back “soon.” She does it, no one notices, so why bother to return the money? And the pattern begins.
Then there are people who are just plain dishonest. They would steal from their grandmother if they had the opportunity. But guess what? They look like you and me, so sometimes it’s hard to decipher their wickedness when interviewing them. They seem trustworthy and a reference is saying OK things about them, so they get hired. At some point, however, management figures out just how dishonest they are because they steal, steal, steal.
So what’s a business owner or supervisor to do? Refer back to my friend’s phrase. While you want to trust your people, there must be someone checking the work. I’ve had folks try to get away with falsifying expense reports. How do I know they were doing it? We were verifying information. Once you’ve realized a person will try this, you watch them more closely.
And so what if your employees are insulted because you are checking on them? Once you explain why, most should be OK with you verifying. If they are not, perhaps they have a reason they don’t want any oversight of their work. That might be a red flag.
I joke with people that when I first became a manager in higher education, I was a Pollyanna. Do you remember the Disney movie of the same name? Pollyanna thought everyone was good, and she saw only the good in everyone. I rapidly learned that while I’d like to believe that all of my colleagues are inherently good, some are not. The numbers are typically small, but there are people who will try to get away with things.
So now my mantra is to “trust, but verify.” If you choose to trust without verifying, when bad things happen, you have no one to blame but yourself.
