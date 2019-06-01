Summer is approaching which, for many people, means there’s a vacation in the future. Yippee!
But what if you work for an organization that doesn’t let you vacate the job for a couple of days or weeks? You know what I’m talking about.
Let’s consider the concept of vacation. Firms give their employees time off for a reason. Most Americans get about ten paid holidays a year. Think about those holidays. Many of them are filled with frenzied activities such as cooking and eating or picnics and fireworks. For most of us, we have commitments on those days that make them family- or friend-oriented. And while that’s not a bad thing, it doesn’t give us the flexibility to do what we want.
That’s where vacations come in. Organizations in the United States typically offer two weeks of leave to new employees. Longevity with the same organization earns more days off after a certain number of years.
The idea behind these days is for employees to get away from the office and recharge their batteries. Workplaces and work itself can take a toll on employees’ mental and physical well-being. Companies know this, and many have a "use it or lose it" policy. If you don’t take your ten days within the organization’s fiscal year, those days disappear, and there is no carryover to the next fiscal year. The idea is for you to get away from work. Even one day at a time can help.
Of course, some organizations let employees carry forward days, which then allows an employee to walk in one day and say she’ll be gone for a month. But that’s not the focus here.
So let’s say you decide to take a week’s vacation. You have a bucket list of places to visit. You sit down with your traveling companion and decide to book tickets to Scotland or Greece or Tanzania or Australia. You plan what you’ll do each day, or perhaps you’re a free spirit who will just go and do what strikes your fancy that day. You and your companion are so excited.
Your supervisor, of course, has approved the time off.
So you leave for the big trip. It’s a long flight and when you take your smartphone off of airplane mode, you realize you’re getting emails from your office. A coworker needs information. Somebody wants to know where you left the file he needs for a meeting tomorrow. Your boss needs you to call him as soon as possible as he’s meeting with his boss tomorrow and needs a refresher on a project you are working on.
So you take a deep breath and respond to each of the requests. After all, you haven’t really disengaged yet from work.
But the next day is the same. You continue to receive "emergency" emails. It’s like you cannot leave the office, because folks are tethered to you in some way.
So this is a cautionary tale for supervisors. Your folks need time away. They need to be away in every sense of the word. Please give them permission to not respond to emails while on vacation. There are very few emergencies that would require you to reach out to them. If it means that you, Mr. Supervisor, must wait a few days for some information, so be it.
If you do not let your folks truly go on vacation, I would argue that you owe them more days, as they’ve not really had a vacation. And your human resources department would probably nix that idea.
I’ve always thought it important for me to surround myself with people who could steer the ship while I was out of the office, whether for vacation or work travel. Maybe you need to start with that premise?
But let your folks disconnect. And hopefully your boss will afford you the same courtesy when you take the trip of your dreams!