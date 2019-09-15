How often do you consider the personal side of your life when you consider job opportunities?
I have lived and worked in a variety of locales: a mid-sized city, two smaller cities, and one fairly rural college town. As a person who blooms where she’s planted, I have no issues assimilating into any of the communities. But that’s not true for everyone.
Perhaps you have small children and want a yard for them to play in. If you accept a job in a big city, you either must forgo the yard or commute long distances in order to be able to afford a house with a yard. That’s a quality-of-life issue for your entire family, no matter which you opt for.
What if you’re a single person who would love to find a companion? From my experience, small college towns are tough for that sort of thing. It can be tough to have a social life in a small town.
Maybe you are a fan of having a variety of entertainment options or cool dining opportunities. Big cities offer the most choice.
And shopping? While I know many of us shop online now, sometimes you need it sooner than your favorite online retailer can deliver—or you just want to spend time in a brick-and-mortar store. The size and location of your community will definitely have an impact. When we lived in our small college town, the only retailer open after 6 p.m. was Walmart. When we moved to Fredericksburg, my youngest said, “Thank you for moving us back to civilization,” in reference to the mall, which stays open after 6!
If you have children at home, the K–12 schools are important when considering where to live. What are the public schools like and, if there are private schools in the area, are they academically strong and affordable? Do they have a variety of extracurricular activities important for your children?
Unfortunately, I have known of far too many people who don’t factor their personal life—or the interests of loved ones—when considering job opportunities. When I was a dean in the small college town, one of my departments interviewed a prospective faculty member who had never lived anywhere but Atlanta. Now, my small town was delightful, but it wasn’t Atlanta. I asked him if he’d thought about how different his life would be living in a community where we had “rush minute” at 5 p.m. every day. He had not.
In that same small town, a 30-ish, African American, female faculty member left a year after I arrived because, as she said to me during our first meeting, “As a single person in this community, I have to leave every weekend to have a social life.”
Because of those examples and many others, I point out what my community offers and what it doesn’t when interviewing people for jobs at my university. We spend a large amount of time interviewing, selecting and onboarding new folks for them to leave too soon for personal reasons. I want people to understand that both aspects of their lives—work and personal—are important and need to be congruent with the person’s needs.
How do you handle this in your organization? If you’re hiring mostly locals, perhaps this is not front and center, but if you’re potentially hiring from farther afield, the topic should be addressed.
