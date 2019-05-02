Cries of “We’ll miss you” and “Don’t go” greeted Andy Lynn as he accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Roxbury Farm & Garden Center during the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority’s annual business appreciation event on Wednesday.
Roxbury announced in February that it will close its doors this summer, ending a 90-year run as the go-to local place for grass seed, plants, livestock feed and other items.
“We’re closing because things aren’t the same as they used to be,” Lynn, Roxbury’s general manager, told the more than 100 people assembled at the Courtyard by Marriott Fredericksburg Historic District.
Roxbury started out as a feed store but diversified with the times by adding a greenhouse managed by Lynn’s parents, Henry and Sunny Lynn, said Bill Freehling, the Fredericksburg Department of Economic Development and Tourism’s director, as he presented the award. He cited Andy Lynn as being essential to making Lafayette Boulevard, where Roxbury is located, a thriving business corridor.
Three other businesses also were honored Excellence in Business awards at the event: Curitiba Art Café, Virginia Partners Bank and ILM Corporation.
Fredericksburg architect Frank Robinson and his wife Ana, a Brazilian native, opened Curitibia at 919 Caroline St. last year with an eye toward making it a gathering place where people could sit at rustic tables made in Brazil from recycled wood, sip Brazilian coffee and listen to live music or take part in an international cultural night.
“Frank and Ana respectfully preserved the building while still establishing a modern and vibrant new business,” Freehling said. “The café offers a creative and entertaining environment for its customers.”
Virginia Partners Bank opened its first office in downtown Fredericksburg just as the subprime mortgage crisis was sending a booming economy into a nose dive. It has grown ever since, and is expected to become an independent, wholly owned subsidiary of Salisbury, Md.-based Delmar Bancorp through an exchange of shares in an all-stock transaction in the second quarter of 2019. The banks will maintain their existing names, executive management teams and boards of directors.
“Virginia Partners Bank was founded on the belief that their residents and businesses deserve a local bank,” Freehling said. “They’re involved in the community, love its history, ad support it in every way they can.”
Jason Cohen’s parents founded ILM Corporation in 1976 as an offshoot of their data entry firm. He bought the company, which specializes in document conversion, data entry and information management services, from them in 2001 and built a new headquarters in Cowan Crossing in 2017. Clients include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Capital One and Old Dominion University.
“Jason often says he could not be successful without the support of his family and the ILM team,” Freehling said. “He recognizes that his employees and their families come first. This attitude then transcends and reflects in the work that they provide to their customers.”