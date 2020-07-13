Royal Farms, the Baltimore-based gas station and convenience store chain, is expanding its presence in the Fredericksburg area.

It is tearing down two older gas stations on State Route 3 near the Interstate 95 interchange in Fredericksburg to make way for a new gas station and a 5,300-square-foot convenience store.

The new facility will be built on the former sites of a Gulf station at 2120 Plank Road and a BP station at 2216 Plank Road. The combined 1.41-acre site is at the front of the Greenbrier Shopping Center, next to Metro Diner and the Altoona Drive intersection. Royal Farms already has stores at and 5000 Plank Road and 5301 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Spotsylvania County and 1221 Warrenton Road in Stafford County.

The company operates more than 200 stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

—Cathy Jett

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

Tags

Load comments