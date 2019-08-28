Royal Farms, a Baltimore-based gas station/convenience store/fried chicken store chain, will hold a soft opening Tuesday, Sept. 3, for its new location at 5301 Jefferson Davis Highway.

This will give employees a chance to practice before the convenience store and gas station officially opens Sept. 5. Customers can get a free individual lunch from the full-service deli that day by signing up for free tickets on the location's Facebook page, facebook.com/events/386064525628367/.

The store will donate 10 cents from every box two-piece box of chicken it sells from Sept. 5 to Oct. 3 to the Spotsylvania County Police Department. This has ranged from $1,000–$3,000 at other locations, said spokeswoman Shelby Kemp.

Royal Farms was founded by the Kemp family in 1959, and currently has 205 locations in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and Pennsylvania. It is expanding, and already has two other locations in the Fredericksburg area. They are at 1221 Warrenton Road in Stafford County and 5000 Plank Road in Spotsylvania.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

