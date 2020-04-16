Ruby Tuesday has closed one location each in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County, and the one in Culpeper is listed on the company website as closed temporarily.
The Maryville, Tenn., chain known for its handcrafted burgers and bountiful garden bar has closed a number of locations over the past two years. It shuttered 51 locations in 2018 and a further 18 last year because of diminished sales, according to Yahoo Finance. More have folded this month under the pressure of COVID-19 and governments’ restrictions on dine-in restaurants.
The Fredericksburg store was located in Central Park, and the Spotsylvania store was at 4714 Mine Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.