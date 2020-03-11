Susie and Jamie Bower will bring a wee bit of Scotland to downtown Fredericksburg this spring.
The couple is planning to open Spilt Tea Fredericksburg, a Scottish tea room and bakery, in May at 611 Caroline St.
Spilt Tea, as in "spilling the tea" or truth, will provide "a comfortable social atmosphere where people want to unplug ... over delicious treats and tea," according to its Facebook page.
It will will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and carry about 25 different teas from at least 10 countries. Coffee from 25 30 Espresso on Princess Anne Street will also be available, and patrons can order an assortment of shortbread, meringues, cupcakes and cakes made on site.
