A Fredericksburg business providing support to veterans, service members, and military families through communications, advocacy and philanthropic strategy has closed.
“The global pandemic that has devastated so much of our world and nation, including the loss of over 130,000 American lives, will unfortunately also claim ScoutComms,” CEO Fred Wellman said in the weekly ScoutReport he sends clients.
“As of today, the ScoutComms you know will be ending our operations after nearly ten years of serving the veteran and military family communities, as well as those who support them. It is heartbreaking in a host of ways, but not the least of which is letting go of this incredible team of talented professionals. I am saddened that we won’t be able to continue our mission together.”
ScoutComms was one of three national finalists in the veteran-owned category of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Business Achievement Awards in 2018. It was part of the Chamber’s annual Dream Big Awards celebrating the achievements of small businesses.
The firm’s recent clients included such organizations as Hiring Our Heroes, Service Women’s Action Network and Vets4 Warriors, along with BP, GE and Home Depot, according to its website.
—Cathy Jett
