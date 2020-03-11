Interested in hiring a University of Mary Washington student?

A training seminar covering the student employment platform for businesses and best practices for recruiting will be held from 9–10 a.m. March 16 at the UMW Center for Economic Development in Eagle Village, 1125 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Suite 400, in Fredericksburg.

Takeaways will include how to use Handshake, the official job and internship database at UMW; tips and tricks for posting jobs; attracting student attention; making your organization stand out on recruiting platforms; and how to connect with students on campus.

The event is free. To register, visit economicdevelopment.umw.edu/home/about/ced-events-and-initiatives.

