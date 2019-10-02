Seven new businesses have opened in the Ladysmith Business Park.
Several of the businesses plan to hold grand openings on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7448 Commerce Way, Ruther Glen. Celebrating their openings are Crossfit RYS, Winding Brook Auto, The Mix House, VanGorder Construction, Paws for Purple Heart and Global Production Associates Insurance.
Additionally, Naturally Beyoutiful Skincare opened an office on the second floor of Evan’s Heat and Air at 7404 Commerce Way. Owner and esthetician Tonya Trice offers custom facials, eyelash lifts and tints and brow waxing.
These are second locations for The Mix House and Bakery and Winding Brook Auto. Each has a location in Bowling Green.
