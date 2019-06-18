Shane’s Rib Shack, which has a location in Central Park shopping center, will offer free meals for all firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians during its annual Fire & EMS Appreciation Week, which runs from Sunday through June 30.
Each meal will include a Big Dad BBQ pork sandwich, a 20-ounce beverage and one side item. Shane’s Rib Shack crew members are visiting local fire stations and emergency medical service facilities to distribute certificates to redeem the free meals.
In addition, cards will be available at all Shane's locations for any customers wishing to thank a first responder or share a positive story or experience they’ve had with firefighters and EMS men and women. Shane’s Rib Shack will deliver all of the ‘Thank You’ Cards to stations following the conclusion of the week’s festivities.
Shane’s Rib Shack crew members will also wear special edition “We Love Our Local Heroes!” T-shirts, a “Thank You” banner will also be placed inside participating locations.
Shane Thompson, founder of Shane’s Rib Shack, says he and his wife, Stacey, started the annual event, because they wanted to honor local heroes who don’t get nearly the gratitude they deserve.