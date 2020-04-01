Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg, 3507 Jefferson Davis Highway, is offering discounted rental vehicles to local restaurants for food delivery now through May 22.
Vehicle offerings include models such as the Camry and RAV4.
“It is our hope to help local restaurants and ‘mom and pop’ businesses that are not accustomed to carry out or delivery to get up and running in this capacity as quickly as possible,” said Kevin Runey, General Manager of Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg, in a news release. “Sheehy Toyota will offer 60 percent off average rates, averaging about $15 per day, which is a substantial savings.”
Personal vehicle insurance is required and other restrictions may apply. For more information, contact Bill Benson at 540/842-8638 or BillBenson@sheehy.com.
