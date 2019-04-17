Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg’s employees recorded the most steps of those at any Sheehy Auto Stores dealership during a corporate challenge held April 3, the American Heart Association’s National Walking Day.
Sheehy’s 22 dealerships, as well as its corporate office, were each given three pedometers that were passed among the employees throughout the day as steps were tracked. Employees at Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg’s combined total of 109,676 steps won them a gift basket filled with healthy goodies.
“Sheehy Auto Stores is a proud supporter of the American Heart Association,” said Vince Sheehy, president of Sheehy Auto Stores, in a news release. “It’s clear that being more active benefits everyone and helps people in our community live longer, healthier lives. We are glad to do our part to share this message.”
Sheehy Auto Stores is the 32nd largest dealer group in the country and serves customers in the Richmond, Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington metropolitan areas. Its dealerships collectively clocked 656,006 steps in 12 hours as part of the challenge.
National Walking Day is a prelude to Sheehy Auto Stores’ signature annual sales race, the Sheehy 8000. Last year’s Sheehy 8000 raised $300,000 to benefit the American Heart Association.
In addition, many of the dealerships hosted heart-healthy community outreach events.
This year’s Sheehy 8000 will run May 10 through July 5.