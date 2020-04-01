Sheetz is launching the Kidz Meal Bagz program to provide free meals to help children and families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Thursday, families can ask an employee at the register for a Kidz Meal containing a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink. They can get one bag per child while supplies last. The program will run for two weeks, and then be reevaluated.

The Kidz Meal Bagz program will be available at 293 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. The list of participating locations is available at sheetz.com/news/kidzmeals.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

