Sheetz is preparing to hold grand openings for two of its gas and convenience stores in the Fredericksburg area.
The event at its store at 6350 Catlett Road in Bealeton will be held Friday and the other for its store at 5015 Mudd Tavern Road in Woodford will be held Monday.
Both events will run from 9–11 a.m. and feature prizes, including a $1,000 Sheetz gift card. Free self-serve coffee and soda will also be available for a limited time during the events, and a member of the Sheetz family will be present for the grand opening ceremonies. They will be held at 10:45 a.m., and the stores will officially open at 11 a.m.
The Bealeton location will donate $2,500 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank at its ceremony, while the Woodford location will donate $2,500 to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Customers attending the grand openings are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the food banks. Participants will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag, limit one per customer while supplies last.
Sheetz, which has supported the Special Olympics for more than 20 years, will also donate $2,500 to Special Olympics of Virginia during each grand opening.
The gas and convenience store chain currently operates 596 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.