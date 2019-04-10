Stafford County defense contractor SimVentions has been awarded a five-year, $38 million Asymmetric Technical and Engineering Support contract.
Its Asymmetric Strike Group will support the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division by providing technical and engineering support for state-of-the-art development of asymmetric systems. The asymmetric product line and competencies address conventional and non-conventional warfighting needs and include providing hardware development and systems integration for radio frequency micro-electronic designs.
This support will be executed from May 2019 through May 2024.
—Staff reports