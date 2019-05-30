SimVentions, which has its headquarters in Stafford County, has been awarded a five-year, $55 million contract award for Track Management Engineering Analysis and Support out of Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division.
Track Management is the identification, tracking, and characterization of attributes of sensor data which feed the combat or command and control system. It is a key component of warfare systems and relies on having highly accurate Position, Navigation, and Time services.
“SimVentions has been involved in the Track Management domain for many years, however, this is the first time that we will be providing this level of support as a prime contractor,” said President and CEO Larry Root in a news release.