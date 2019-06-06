A federal contractor based in Stafford County has moved its satellite office in Dahlgren to a larger space due to growth in its engineering support services for the Navy.
“We had previously occupied space in the University of Mary Washington facility in Dahlgren, but needed more space with the additional ability to support classified activities,” said Root.
The new location at 17021 Combs Dr., Suite C, is two minutes away from both of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division base entrances. It provides staff, some of whom work on the base, and customers with quick access to each other, he said.
SimVentions moved existing staff from the UMW Dahlgren facility to the new office, which has space for 25–30 employees. It is placing other employees there that were hired due to NSWCDD contracts that it was awarded recently.
—Cathy Jett