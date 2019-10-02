SimVentions, a Stafford County-based defense contractor, has opened an office space at WeWork’s building on 80 M Street SE in Washington.

It is the company’s fourth location. It already has offices in Fredericksburg, King George County and Virginia Beach.

SimVentions offers engineering and technology solutions to the Department of Defense, including the Navy, Army, Air Force, and Marine Corps.

—Cathy Jett

