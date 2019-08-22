Spencer Devon Brewing in downtown Fredericksburg has won two awards at the 25th annual United States Beer Tasting Championship.
The craft brewery at 106 George St. received recognition for its Sunken Road (Belgian/French Specialty category) and Pontoon Bridges Weissbier (Wheat Beer category). Both were named Regional Champions for the Southeast region.
Spencer Devon was one of three Virginia craft breweries to be honored in that region, which also included entries from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
The competition featured 538 beers from 174 breweries being examined across 17 different beer categories. The competition is held in multiple stages, wherein blinded judges evaluate beers and select the best to advance to subsequent rounds through head-to-head competition.
—Cathy Jett