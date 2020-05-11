RPI Group, Inc., an IT firm located in Spotsylvania County, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020.
This is the third time that RPI Group has made the list, which will appear in the magazine’s May/June 2020 issue. It is also the only company in the Fredericksburg region to be among the 395 finalists.
Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data, then ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results.
“The human touch in a high-tech world is simply critical. Being human-centric is being mission-centric. We are truly grateful for all of our fantastic folks here at RPI!” said Robert Pleban, CEO of RPI, in a news release.
—Cathy Jett
