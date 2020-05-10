A local manufacturing business has found a way to keep its operation rolling and its staff working by pivoting to make items retailers need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The idX Corp., which occupies the former GM Powertrain plant on Tidewater Trail in Spotsylvania County, shifted quickly when the virus hit. It now makes an array of safety items that retailers are demanding.
Jamie VandenBerge, the general manager at the local plant, said the items include acrylic and polycarbonate shields to protect both employees and customers in retail stores.
He said the company is offering standard and customized barrier solutions to be used in cashier lanes, counters and tables, drive-thrus and other areas where customers and workers are forced to interact. The plant is also ramping up production of signage to display social distancing graphics, promote social distancing and define customer paths through stores.
“This was really a shift that we made once the virus hit,” said VandenBerge. “There wasn’t really a need for a lot of these items before the arrival of the virus. And it’s still to be determined whether this will be a temporary need or a permanent one.”
He said idX—which he defined as a consumer environments company that makes tables, display units, racks and “anything that’s in a store and not for sale”—is also looking at manufacturing products related to cleanliness and personal hygiene.
“As you go into a store now, there may be a stand with wipes and hand sanitizer sitting on it,” he said. But a future idX product might be designed to have all those materials stylishly and neatly available to the customers.
“Maybe it’s something designed to easily hold the wipes, with a trash can inside, all of it designed to go with the ambiance of the store,” he said. “Better than just a make-do stand and a trash can sitting a few feet past it.”
VandenBerge noted that the protective shields that idX is now cranking out can be modified to provide solutions that work in many different retail layouts.
“The acrylic and polycarbonate materials we’re using are a lot less expensive than glass, and provide a lightweight, portable option for our clients,” he said.
He said that because of the challenges of the coronavirus, everything from grocery stores to banks are seeking some way to put barriers between employees and customers on checkout or customer service counters.
Different types of business interactions require different types of screening and barriers.
“In a bank setting, sometimes customers are coming in to do some personal banking and they need to meet with someone,” he said. “We can put in a divider that allows themselves to see each other and pass papers beneath, but still keeps them safe.”
A press release from idX stated that the company “has quickly shifted focus from traditional manufacturing to providing protective solutions to consumer-facing essential retailers … idX is manufacturing over 25,000 partitions among its six manufacturing locations across the U.S.”
VandenBerge said the local factory has been able to use equipment already in place to make the new equipment.
He said the plant has worked hard to keep its employees safe.
“As a manufacturing facility, we pride ourselves in the safety of our employees,’ he said. “This certainly changed the direction of some of the safety measures we’ve taken.”
The company has increased the frequency of cleaning for work surfaces and has spread workers out to maintain social distancing.
“We have required masks, which we provide, and have put hand sanitizer throughout the facility, as well as staggering lunches and breaks so people don’t congregate in one area.
“Not only are we looking to guidelines from the CDC, but to best practices from across our company, which includes 130- plus locations around the world,” he said. “We have some facilities in Asia, and have been able to learn some things on how they reacted and got back to work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.