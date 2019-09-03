Spotsylvania and King George counties have new economic development directors.
Marc Smith was selected to take over for Tim Rumora, Spotsylvania’s director, who is retiring. Smith previously worked for Stafford County’s Economic Development and Tourism office as a business manager, and formerly worked for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.
Nick Minor, former business development director at the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance at the University of Mary Washington, will succeed Ryan Gandy as Economic Development and Tourism director in King George.
Minor worked at the regional alliance for five years, where he managed the organization’s digital and internal communications along with project coordination and research of new and existing economic development projects. He also had a key role in redesigning the organization’s website, as well as leading the charge for Dahlgren’s Tech Transfer initiative.
—Cathy Jett
