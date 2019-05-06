The Fredericksburg/Washington D.C. KOA Holiday will be offering camping on Saturday for just $20 as part of Kampgrounds of America’s 16th annual KOA Care Camps Big Weekend to benefit KOA Care Camps for children with cancer.
Campers who stay as paying guests at the KOA at 7400 Brookside Lane in Spotsylvania County this Friday will receive a night of camping the next day for $20. The entire $20 fee will benefit KOA Care Camps for children battling cancer.
The KOA Care Camps Big Weekend event is the official start to the 2019 summer camping season and is being offered at participating KOAs throughout North America. It is also the major fundraiser for KOA Care Camps for children with cancer, the official charity of Kampgrounds of America and the KOA Owners Association.
Donations raised during the May 10–11 weekend will all go to benefit KOA Care Camps. This network of 130 specialized, medically equipped summer camps throughout North America allow children battling cancer to enjoy a true summer camp experience at no charge to their families.