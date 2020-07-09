Spotsylvania Towne Centre has opened a new Electrify America charging station in the mall’s north parking area, between the main mall building and HomeGoods.
Four 150kW chargers have Combined Charging System and CHAdeMO connectors are available, making them compatible with almost every electric vehicle on the road.
The Electrify America app allows drivers to pay with their mobile phones or they may use a debit or credit card. Pricing ranges from 25 to 99 cents per minute, depending on the power level the EV is capable of accepting. Drivers who opt for the new Electrify America Pass+ subscription can receive discounted per-minute rates.
Electrify America was founded in Reston in 2016. Its goal is to promote greater Zero-Emission Vehicle adoption by offering a fast and convenient charging network. It operates fast-charging stations in more than 445 locations across the country.
According to plugshare.com, which has an interactive map showing the location of public charging stations, there are more than a dozen charging stations in Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford and Spotsylvania. Most are at car dealerships, but there’s also one in the Sophia Street Parking Garage in downtown Fredericksburg.
—Cathy Jett
