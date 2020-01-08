Art of Balance Yoga Studio will celebrate its fifth anniversary by holding an open house from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 4300 Plank Road in Spotsylvania County.
It will offer four classes reflecting the studio’s focus on a wide range of students and styles from an ‘Introduction to Yoga’ class for those with no experience to an advanced ‘Vinyasa Flow’ class for students who love to practice in a safe and fun atmosphere.
Participants will be asked to make a donation to the Sunshine Lady House, a Fredericksburg-based nonprofit that helps people end substance abuse. There will be a raffle and refreshments after classes between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Lili Robins opened the studio in January 2015 with the goal of offering classes not only for beginner to advanced students, but also to offer certified yoga teacher training and workshops. Besides Sunshine Lady House, she and her team are involved in such community-based projects as the SPCA, Empower House and the Veteran Yoga Project.
