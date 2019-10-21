NX Aviation, which has an office at Stafford Regional Airport, was awarded a contract from Sentient Vision of Melbourne, Australia, to provide data collection services.
Sentient is a leader in next-generation visual sensor technology and has many of its systems being flown by Royal Australian Navy assets. Sentient’s systems are also of interest to the US Coast Guard and other international partners.
“At the suggestion of Stafford’s Economic Development team, Colin [Fischer, NX Aviation’s president] attended the Sea-Air-Space Exposition 2019 in May,” stated John P. Holden, Stafford’s economic development director in a news release. “Colin followed through, and his expertise and enthusiasm secured the contract.”
NX Aviation will provide Sentient with multiple data collection flights off of the United States Atlantic and Gulf Coasts. This contract also allows NX Aviation to permanently base an aircraft at Stafford Regional Airport.
—Staff reports
