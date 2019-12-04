Glenn and Amanda Dye of Stafford County were honored Wednesday by the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation as the winners of its 2019 Young Farmers Achievement Award.
The award recognizes young farmers who are successful in agriculture and provide leadership on and off the farm. The Dyes raise corn and soybeans in Stafford and Appomattox counties and have served on the VFBF Young Farmers Committee. Glenn Dye also serves on the Stafford County Farm Bureau board of directors and has been active in leading efforts for farm equipment highway safety in Virginia.
The couple will receive one year’s use of a Kubota tractor of their choice, a Kawasaki Mule utility vehicle and cash awards of $1,000 from Farm Credit, $500 from VFBF and $500 from Chesterfield County Farm Bureau. They also will receive a travel package to the 2020 American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention in Austin, Texas, where they will compete for the AFBF Young Farmers & Ranchers Achievement Award.
The Dyes were recognized at the federation’s annual meeting this week in Norfolk. Also honored was Free Lance–Star reporter Cathy Dyson, who won the Members Choice Award for journalism. FLS reporter Adele Uphaus–Conner received an honorable mention in that category.
—Staff report
