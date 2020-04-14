The Stafford County Economic Development Authority has been awarded a $75,000 grant from GO Virginia to assess the market demand for a Cyber and Smart Tech Entrepreneurship program.
Partners of the project include Stafford and King George counties, and Fredericksburg.
“This grant allows us to implement a recognized entrepreneurial development program while learning how we sustain a program in the future,” said Joel Griffin, Stafford EDA’s chairman.
GO Virginia is an economic development initiative by Virginia’s senior business leaders to foster private sector growth and job creation through state incentives for regional collaboration by business, education, and government.
Stafford County is part of Region 6—the Mary Ball Washington Regional Council. This investment leverages Stafford’s existing cyber and IT business community to develop smart technologies based around the Internet of Things.
Downtown Stafford has been identified as a model testbed for “smart city” technologies by the Virginia Center for Innovative Technologies. The project further complements Stafford’s cyber business community and entrepreneurial spirit.
The Stafford Department of Economic Development and Tourism paired these attributes and identified an internationally recognized nonprofit partner to launch this program.
RIoT, a North Carolina-based nonprofit, is the largest, most active Internet of Things organization, offering entrepreneurial development programs around the world.
With more than 80 private business sponsors (including Microsoft, Red Hat, Verizon, etc.), RIoT has expanded its programming to Raleigh, Charlotte and Atlanta.
“We believe that connecting entrepreneurs and startups to the right educational and industry resources, the greater Stafford region can be a national center of excellence for cybersecurity,” said Tom Snyder, RloT’s executive director.
The project is set to launch in July, and will include opportunities for entrepreneurs to participate in networking events, seminars and workshops, lunch-and-learns and competitions. Events will be held across the Fredericksburg region and will engage businesses, non-profits, and educational institutions
“Stafford has been and is expanding as a location for cyber technology firms and is developing a Testbed for Smart City technology to serve as a model for Virginia,” said John Holden, Stafford Economic Development and Tourism’s director. “Both of these factors compliment the opportunity this project represents to foster new tech-based companies.”
