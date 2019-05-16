A homegrown Stafford County business celebrating its 25th anniversary was presented the 2019 Stafford Cornerstone Business Award Wednesday at the county Economic Development Authority’s 28th annual Business Appreciation reception.
LifeCare Medical Transports, which was founded by Kevin Dillard and Dan Wildman in 1994, received the honor to hearty applause at the event held at 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Company.
LifeCare has grown from a local service to one of Virginia’s largest providers of healthcare transportation services. It has more than 500 employees and a fleet of 135 ambulances.
The annual award is presented to the Stafford County business that exemplifies long-term economic impact and corporate citizen commitment to their business, workforce and the Stafford County community.
The EDA also honored SimVentions, which it named as its 2019 Business of the Year. This annual award is presented to the Stafford business nominated on criteria that includes resilience, products, services and innovation, growth within their industry, commitment to their employees, and community involvement.
SimVentions was founded in 2000 by four leaders with experience in technical support of the U.S. military. Today, 33 percent of their workforce are veterans, and the governor has recognized the business as a ‘Gold Star’ member of Virginia Values Veterans, or V3, program.
SimVentions’ headquarters is off U.S. 17, and it has offices in Dahlgren, Quantico, Virginia Beach and Washington. It employs more than 270 people.