Stafford’s Economic Development Authority is launching a fund to provide cash grants to small businesses in the county adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Stafford Small Business Coronavirus Disaster Assistance Grant Fund has $250,000 that will be used to provide them with cash grants for operating capital.
“This reimbursable grant fund provides capital aimed to meet the immediate needs of businesses suffering substantial economic impact as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic,” according to a news release.
Application guidelines and the form are available at https://gostaffordva.com/coronavirus/.
The EDA will review them by April 3, and expects to make funds available the following week. It will continue to accept applications until available funds are exhausted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.