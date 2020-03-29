Stafford’s Economic Development Authority is launching a fund to provide cash grants to small businesses in the county adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Stafford Small Business Coronavirus Disaster Assistance Grant Fund has $250,000 that will be used to provide them with cash grants for operating capital.

“This reimbursable grant fund provides capital aimed to meet the immediate needs of businesses suffering substantial economic impact as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic,” according to a news release.

Application guidelines and the form are available at https://gostaffordva.com/coronavirus/.

The EDA will review them by April 3, and expects to make funds available the following week. It will continue to accept applications until available funds are exhausted.

