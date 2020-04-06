Cyber Bites Foundation in Stafford is offering a free webinar at 3 p.m. Tuesday to help the county’s small businesses navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics will include how to manage debt and cash flow during this time, how to find new sources of revenue through Economic Development Authority and Small Business Administration programs; legal aspects of the FFCRA and CARES Act; how to deal with federal state and local taxes; and messaging and shifting sales cycles.

The owner of GOVCon, a local business, will also share how the company is handling and responding to the crisis.

Speakers will be: Joe DiStefano, president of the Rappahannock Economic Development Corporation; John Holden, director of Stafford County Economic Development & Tourism; Andrew Beardall, COO and legal counsel for Government Technology Insurance Company Risk Retention Group; Rachael O’Leary, manager and CPA at CliftonLarsonAllen; David Mills, chief growth officer for The Story Collaborative; and Cesar Nader, president & CEO of XCorp Solutions.

To register, visit zoom.us/meeting/register/v5Mrcu2tqTsoWgb2bVVQQu2EFrjJLchK5Q.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

