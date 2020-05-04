The Virginia Chamber of Commerce named GCubed the fifth fastest-growing company on the annual Fantastic 50 list, a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing companies in Virginia.
The company, which has its headquarters in Stafford County, was also named the Virginia Vanguard winner for technology, an honor recognizing the highest growth in the categories of service, technology, retail/wholesale, and overall growth in Virginia.
It was the only business in the Fredericksburg area to make the Fantastic 50 list, which is the only annual statewide award recognizing Virginia’s fastest growing businesses.
To be eligible, a company must be privately held with headquarters in Virginia, show revenues between $200,000 and $200 million, and demonstrate positive revenue growth and positive net income in its most recent fiscal year over the previous year. Companies are judged on four-year revenue history.
GCubed founder and CEO Vernon Green Jr. started the company six years ago after retiring from the Army as a chief warrant officer. Its areas of expertise include network engineering, cybersecurity and program management.
—Cathy Jett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.