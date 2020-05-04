The Virginia Chamber of Commerce named GCubed the fifth fastest-growing company on the annual Fantastic 50 list, a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing companies in Virginia.

The company, which has its headquarters in Stafford County, was also named the Virginia Vanguard winner for technology, an honor recognizing the highest growth in the categories of service, technology, retail/wholesale, and overall growth in Virginia.

It was the only business in the Fredericksburg area to make the Fantastic 50 list, which is the only annual statewide award recognizing Virginia’s fastest growing businesses.

To be eligible, a company must be privately held with headquarters in Virginia, show revenues between $200,000 and $200 million, and demonstrate positive revenue growth and positive net income in its most recent fiscal year over the previous year. Companies are judged on four-year revenue history.

GCubed founder and CEO Vernon Green Jr. started the company six years ago after retiring from the Army as a chief warrant officer. Its areas of expertise include network engineering, cybersecurity and program management.

—Cathy Jett

