By STAFF REPORT
JTZ Enterprise LLC, a website and internet marketing solutions provider based in Stafford County, has entered into an agreement to acquire Higher Turnover LLC, based in Shelburne, Vt.
JTZ Enterprise works with businesses of all types, and is recognized in the automotive industry for its services to dealers, classified ad magazines and service-contract providers. Higher Turnover has a 15-year track record of serving automotive car dealers and salespeople with online advertising solutions.
“The combination of these two companies makes sense because they both serve the same market, and at the same time, both companies have built a solid reputation throughout the industry. Both companies hold a high standard on customer service and satisfaction and that will continue,” said, JTZ Enterprise owner John Summer in a news release. “The combination of the two companies will allow us to offer Higher Turnover clients more services than previously available to them without any interruption or hassle while at the same time allow us to focus on providing the most innovative services and new features to all our clients.”