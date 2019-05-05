Stafford County florist Develyn Reed has translated an expression of a mother’s love into a Mother’s Day arrangement for 1-800-Flowers.com.
She called the bouquet of pink and white blossoms “Mother’s Embrace Bouquet” because hugs are the thing she remembers and misses most about her own mom.
“There’s nothing more comforting than have your mom give you a hug,” said Reed, who works at North Stafford’s Achara Florist and Fine Gifts, which is co-branded with 1-800-Flowers.com. “You feel safe and secure.”
Reed created the arrangement of hot pink roses, stargazer lilies, Peruvian lilies, white snapdragons and stock during the Local Artisan Design Workshop that 1-800-Flowers.com held at its corporate headquarters in Carle Place, N.Y., in 2016. The floral and gourmet foods gift retailer and distribution company holds the workshops several times a year to help bring new ideas and innovations to its floral line for the following year.
“Mother’s Embrace Bouquet” and “Sensational Spring Beauty,” another of Reed’s creations, are part of 1-800-Flowers.com’s 2019 Local Artisan Collection of 16 original bouquets from 11 different florists around the country. Their arrangements were introduced in time for Mother’s Day.
Reed, who discovered a talent for floral arranging while working as Achara’s manager, was one of five designers from across the country who were picked for the workshop based on their outstanding performance metrics, creativity and history of designing unique arrangements in their local markets. She said that she was shocked when she found out that she’d been chosen.
“I said, ‘Oh, wow! I can’t believe it.’ I was so excited and so nervous,” she said.
Reed and the other designers spent much of their time during the three-day workshop making arrangements that they thought a mother would want to receive. They got to pick from a vast assortment of flowers and containers, and traded techniques while they worked.
“I learned so many different techniques and worked with some amazing designers,” Reed said. “Some were from California, and I got to see what’s trending there. People want different things in different parts of the country. New York is more modern and upbeat, and they like the different and the unusual. Here in Stafford, people are more traditional, and don’t like arrangements that are more modern. California is in between.”
She said that she was especially impressed by one designer’s technique of bending tulip petals so that they looked like a rose.
She had to narrow down her choices to create “Mother’s Embrace,” and decided to think about what flowers her mother and her friends who are mothers would most wish to receive. Then she incorporated their favorites with an eye toward keeping costs down.
“I wanted it to look beautiful, but also affordable,” Reed said.
This year, “Mother’s Embrace Bouquet” is available in three sizes, with prices ranging from $49.99 to $69.99. The smallest size substitutes red carnations for the hot-pink roses.
“Sensational Spring Beauty” was also selected by 1-800-Flowers.com’s product development, merchandising and marketing teams for the collection. It’s a lush arrangement of yellow and lavender roses, pink and yellow snapdragons, pink Gerbera daisies, white Asiatic lilies and assorted greenery that sells for $124.99.
Reed admitted it’s a special moment for her whenever an Achara’s customer sees a photo of her arrangements and says, “I want that. It’s beautiful. That’s what I want to send.”
“It makes me happy that somebody loves what I do,” she added. “At the end of the day, that’s what you want.”