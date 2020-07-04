Stafford will launch an initiative to encourage and develop entrepreneurship in the county and region with a free, interactive town hall July 30.
“Shaping the Future of Stafford & Greater Fredericksburg” will be held via Zoom from 1–3 p.m.
Stafford is partnering with R!oT, an entrepreneurial development firm, for the initiative. The focus will be on cyber and smart technologies deployed on the Internet of Things across all sectors of the economy.
The goal of the town hall is to engage the region in the initiative and get feedback on future programs for expanding business opportunities. It will feature local and outside business leaders in cyber and smart technologies.
The event will feature a conversational format, with small, virtual breakout groups, offering an opportunity for each person to share thoughts.
A video featuring Stafford’s partnership with R!oT is available at youtube.com/watch?v=BN2Vonu_yQI&feature=youtu.be.
To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/110979362260.Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407
