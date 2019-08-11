Our regional business community is comprised of a variety of small and large companies, ranging from 1 employee to more than 5,000 employees. Nonprofits, schools, and government entities may be funded differently but they also must manage their operations using comparable business practices in order to be sustainable. Across the board, no matter the size or type of industry, all businesses share a common interest in strengthening today’s workforce and planning for tomorrow’s workers.
The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce recently held a member meeting focused on workforce issues. In a standing-room-only crowd, our members listened as Caitlin Codella Low, with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Center for Education and Workforce, presented workforce trends that were both alarming and motivating. This arm of the U.S. Chamber is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) program dedicated to strengthening the nation’s educational standards and the quality of its workforce.
Low’s presentation for our region’s business community was titled “Aligning Classrooms to Careers.” We learned that for the first time in history, students in America are less likely to graduate from high school than their parents. More than 50 percent of students are placed in remedial classes when entering either a 2 or 4 year college, and 75 percent of the country’s 17–24-year-olds are ineligible to enlist for military service.
You think those statistics are alarming? We also heard that 47 percent of all U.S. jobs are at risk of elimination in the next 10–20 years. And that 65 percent of children entering primary school will end up working in new job types that don’t exist today. The future of American business rests on our ability to compete on talent. We must bridge the gap from classroom to career and align talent development to business needs.
How will this happen? Like so many crucial times in our nation’s history, business must take the lead.
To that end, the Chamber has partnered with all area schools—public, private, and DoD—to host a region-wide career exploration event on Oct. 9 and 10 at the Fredericksburg Expo Center. The “Discover Your Future” event will empower more than 7,000 eighth grade students from Fredericksburg, along with Stafford, King George, Caroline and Spotsylvania counties, to learn hands-on information about careers in the area.
The idea is for students to have an interactive experience with businesses in 16 sectors that have been identified as imperative to future jobs. Those sectors are: agriculture, food, & natural resources; architecture & construction; arts, A/V tech & communications; business management & administration; education & training; finance; government & public administration; health sciences; hospitality & tourism; human services; information technology; law, public safety, corrections & security; manufacturing; science, technology, engineering & mathematics; and transportation, distribution, & logistics.
How can you get involved? We need hundreds of hands, and hundreds of employers to participate in a variety of ways. Area businesses may set up an interactive hands-on display at no cost to the business. We will provide training for how to best interact with our future workforce. Students will be exposed to interesting careers, and will then select high school courses tailored to meet the demands of tomorrow, with the ultimate results being our region’s future workforce being filled with local talent.
Find out more at fredericksburgchamber.org/DiscoverYourFuture, or by contacting Whitney Watts, at whitney@fxbgchamber.org or 540/373-9400. I hope you can join us as we shift the conversation from concern to action for our region’s career pathways to the jobs of tomorrow.
Susan Spears is president and chief executive officer of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce.