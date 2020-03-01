Kaziah Amaree Heyward–Jackson has wanted to organize a fashion show ever since she was in middle school.
Now the Colonial Forge High School senior, whose designs have appeared on runways, is about to make that goal a reality. She’s organizing “Where Art Meets Design,” a fashion show featuring her work along with that of other local student designers, artists and entertainers as her independent study project. It will be held April 11 at the Dorothy Hart Community Center in Fredericksburg.
“The goal is to bring together the arts community, and to give a platform to students as much as adults who are so full of talent and creativity,” said Kaziah Amaree, who is the CEO of KAHJ Designs. “It will really bring business to the local artists. I’m already thinking of ways to do this bigger and better next year.”
She’s lined up several sponsors, including Nina’s Boutique in Stafford County, and held a casting call for models at The Glam Room location in Spotsylvania Towne Centre. Katora Coffee in downtown Fredericksburg has offered her space to audition music acts for the show on March 12.
So far, the show will feature Carlyle E. Williams, an international designer and stylist who’s been Kaziah Amaree’s mentor, along with Efia Fashions’ clothing made with colorful African fabrics and works by Fredericksburg artist Metrii Nelson, owner of Artbymeech.com.
Kaziah Amaree didn’t know how to sew when she first spotted a sign for LoK Fashion Academy in Stafford in 2011. She was 7 years old when she became one of owner Marie King’s first students, and learned not only how to sew, but also how to read patterns.
“She’s always had a desire to go into fashion,” said King.
Kaziah Amaree taught herself pattern-making when she left LoK three years ago, and entered one of her own creations at the 2nd Annual Pink Carpet Event, a breast cancer charity fashion show held at Stafford’s Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in 2017. She introduced herself to Williams, who was there showing some of his collection, and he invited her to take part in Durham, N.C.’s Fashion Week.
“That was an amazing moment, and kind of terrifying,” Kaziah Amaree said.
Williams told her that she’d need to create a collection of at least 10 pieces, and Kaziah Amaree spent the next four months making everything and lining up models. The invitation to the Durham show led to another—the “Runways on Fire” show during New York’s Fashion Week, and a number of other fashion shows.
“I’ve been on a roll ever since,” Kaziah Amaree said.
She also applied for and was picked for the Rhode Island School of Designs’ summer fashion design program for high school students last year. She spent six weeks there learning the fashion design process—from illustrating a concept to construction methods to merchandising—and had to design and construct an item out of alternative materials at the end of the course.
“I had to make a dress completely out of paper, cardboard, ribbon, recycled materials, anything that I could find in the area,” Kaziah Amaree. “That was a really proud moment for me when they said that I had the best design, and they wanted it to be the final piece in the fashion show. To get that validation from teachers was great.”
She said her focus is on combining new-age techniques with classic looks to create clothing for women that is functional as well as fashionable. She draws her inspiration from art, color and movement, and “a deep desire to stand out from the crowd.”
“I design for all ages of women. Women’s wear is my specialty,” Kaziah Amaree said. “It’s a cross between streetwear and high-end clothing. I aim to make something that the everyday woman is comfortable in and can feel beautiful in their own skin.”
She’s already working on an eight- to 10-piece collection for “Where Art Meets Design,” and plans to study fashion design and business in college. Her goal is to have her own business after graduation.
“I would totally not mind having a business here,” Kaziah Amaree said. “Fredericksburg has been a platform for me to get as far as I can.”
