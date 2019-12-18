Rixey Manor, a white-columned circa 1801 house in Rixeyville, has been awarded The Knot’s Best of Weddings award for the fifth year and inducted into its Wedding Hall of Fame.
The Knot bills itself as the nation’s largest source for wedding news and inspiration. It curates the award, but winners are decided by reviews left by brides and grooms, their families and guests.
This finishes a year where Rixey Manor has been listed in multiple roundups as one of the top venues for weddings and other events in the country. Privately owned, it has nearly 200 five star reviews between the Knot, Wedding Wire and Google Reviews.
Rixey Manor was built in Culpeper County as the home of the Rixey family, and was remodeled in 2014 as a special events venue. Owners Ben Rindner and Isadora Martin-Dye retained many of the original features, and added a custom-built ballroom with a 1,600 square-foot rooftop terrace that overlooks the Blue Ridge Mountains.
—Cathy Jett
