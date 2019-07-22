The Dairy Queen in Thornburg will host a Miracle Treat Day on Thursday to raise money for Children's Miracle Network hospitals.
Like all participating Dairy Queens, it will donate $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold that day to a local Children's Miracle Network hospital to help local kids. Customers can also donate by purchasing a Miracle Balloon at the register.
In addition, there will be meet-and-greets with Mr. Blizzard, free face painting and the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's office will be there to distribute ID kits for children.
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada. More than 10 million sick and injured kids visit them every year.
The closest hospitals in the network are Children's Hospital of Richmond and Children's National Health System in Washington.