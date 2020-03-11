Three Fredericksburg-area businesses have made Inc. magazine’s inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro list, which ranks the fastest-growing private companies in Washington, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

The area businesses are: Obsidian Solutions Group, a government contractor based in Fredericksburg, which was ranked No. 24; GCubed, a network engineering, cybersecurity and program management firm in Stafford County, which was ranked No. 30; and Belcher Real Estate, a family-owned real estate firm in Fredericksburg, which was ranked No. 58.

“To rank amongst the highly competitive companies in the Washington, D.C. market is a tremendous accomplishment,” said GCubed Founder & CEO Vernon Green Jr. in a news release.

Between 2016 and 2018, the 250 private companies on the list had an average growth rate of 196 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed over 88,000 people and added $6.5 billion in revenue to the greater Washington area’s economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro are available at inc.com/inc5000-series-dc-2020.

