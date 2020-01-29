The Caroline County Board of Supervisors has approved a rezoning that will make way for construction of a Tractor Supply hardware store on the east side of U.S. 1 in the Ladysmith Business Park.
The board also agreed Tuesday night to give property owner Starr Management $75,000 over a three-year period to cover the cost of extending water and sewer lines to the site near Durrette Road and to an additional 40 acres that could be developed in the future. The county said tax revenue generated by the store would exceed the cost of extending the utilities.
Tractor Supply said it plans to spend $3.5 million to build a 20,000-square-foot store that will employ up to 25 people. Work is scheduled to begin this spring and the store is expected to open later in the year.
“The board has been proactive with its investment for future development and with this step, more investment is likely on the property," Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Sili said. "We look forward to future jobs and revenue resulting from Caroline’s pro-business initiatives.”
Madison District Supervisor Clay Forehand added that the store will provide a new shopping opportunity for residents in the Ladysmith area. Tractor Supply sells products for home improvement, agriculture, lawn and garden maintenance, livestock and pet care. It has 19 stores in the central Virginia area and 1,765 in the United States.
"The addition of 20 or more jobs is another positive step forward and furthers the board’s resolve to bring businesses and jobs to Caroline County," Forehand said.
