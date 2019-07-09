Tractor Supply Co.’s Fredericksburg store is opening a new PetVet Wellness Center on Saturday.
The center, a partnership with VIP Petcare, will provide a variety of wellness and preventive veterinary services, such as vaccinations, diagnostic testing and treatment of minor infections, physical exams and microchipping. It will be staffed by a veterinarian Tuesday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fredericksburg Tractor Supply is also introducing a new pet wash station.
“Our goal with the opening of the Wellness Center and pet wash station is to provide our customers with quality, affordable care to meet all of their pet’s needs,” store manager Josh Johnson said in a news release.
—Staff report