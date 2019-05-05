On May 17, the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce will have supported 323 professionals over 12 years as they became official Leadership Fredericksburg alumni. As we prepare for this year’s ceremony, we proudly reflect on this accomplishment.
At one time, we referred to the program as “the fastest growing network of leaders in the Fredericksburg region.” Today, our signature program is the preeminent network of leaders in the region.
These talented leaders are involved in every facet of our community. They serve on various boards and committees of all types throughout the region and beyond. They are company presidents, department managers, and new supervisors. Many are leaders working for area nonprofits and some lead departments within our local governments. Some have doctorates, some entered the workforce after high school. Some are in their 20s, others are in their 60s. We’ve even had graduates from the military.
Leadership Fredericksburg Fellows understand that leadership happens at any age, in any profession, at any level of the organization. It can be intimidating for someone beginning the leadership journey to work with an established leader who has an executive title. We encourage newer leaders to share their thoughts with the class just as more experienced leaders do. As our fellows progress through the program and beyond, they carry a responsibility to pay it forward. They will lead by example, encourage others, and serve as ethical leaders in our community.
The program is facilitated by a team of five professionals who bring different strengths to the group. Our lead facilitators, David Corderman and J.R. Flatter, work with Mike Fidgeon, Jeremy Pickwell and me to provide a well-rounded experience for all participants. A highlight for us comes mid-year, when we meet individually with fellows to coach them through their 360 feedback report.
We also learn a good deal from the fellows when they open up and share their stories with their colleagues. Storytelling is a major component for any successful leader. In each class, top leaders from throughout the region share their personal leadership stories with the class. I am convinced that some of our best moments occur when top leaders share not only their successes, but the obstacles and struggles they encountered along the way.
The chamber proudly invests in Leadership Fredericksburg because we believe it is the right thing to do for our community. Involvement with our signature program provides access to exceptional learning, top leaders, a network of peers, and the broader business community.
If you’re considering applying, come to the 2019 graduation at 3 p.m. May 17. We’ll be at the University of Mary Washington’s Stafford campus in University Hall. Also, check out the 2020 class application, which you can access by calling our office at 540/373-9400, emailing kyle@fxbgchamber.org, or by visiting form.jotform.com/90695384075164.